Veracyte (VCYT) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.21

Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 9152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

A number of analysts have commented on VCYT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veracyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 38.69% and a negative return on equity of 91.03%. The company had revenue of $22.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. equities research analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,459 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,166 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,318,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after buying an additional 583,582 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 23,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veracyte by 2,429.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 124,156 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

