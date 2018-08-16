Veeva Systems (VEEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Veeva Systems has set its Q2 guidance at $0.33-0.34 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.36-1.38 EPS.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.92 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VEEV stock opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.38. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 612 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $48,654.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 46,547 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $3,976,044.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,188 shares of company stock worth $15,141,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

