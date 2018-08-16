Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Position Lifted by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 35,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 46,547 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $3,976,044.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 612 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $48,654.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,141,983 over the last 90 days. 15.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

VEEV stock opened at $82.76 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.96, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $195.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

