VectorAI 24-Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (VEC2)

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. VectorAI has a market capitalization of $47,228.00 and $0.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VectorAI has traded flat against the US dollar. One VectorAI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,428.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.37 or 0.04560416 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.73 or 0.08247108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00883941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00228582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.01441269 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.32 or 0.02204369 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00283035 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VectorAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 17,669,114 coins. VectorAI’s official website is vector-blockchain.com

VectorAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VectorAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VectorAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

