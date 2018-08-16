Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.21

Headlines about Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Varian Medical Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 47.6348372696816 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Shares of VAR stock opened at $109.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $98.34 and a 1-year high of $130.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $162,868.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $152,976.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

