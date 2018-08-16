Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Holdings Increased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $82.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

