Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Stake Boosted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,430,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,410,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 489.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 75,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $154.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $157.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

