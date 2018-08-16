Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) Stake Lowered by Ken Stern & Associates Inc.

Ken Stern & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,713,000 after buying an additional 85,932 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 47,741 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK stock opened at $54.60 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $63.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.