ValuEngine Upgrades Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Buy

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $82.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 6.34%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $488,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,607. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $118,735,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 211.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,244,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,190,000 after buying an additional 844,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after buying an additional 565,333 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,375,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,727,000 after buying an additional 552,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,473,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,171,000 after buying an additional 488,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

