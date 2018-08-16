ValuEngine Upgrades Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Buy

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.
NASDAQ TSCO opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $52.81 and a 1-year high of $82.68.
In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $488,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,607. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $118,735,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 211.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,244,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,190,000 after buying an additional 844,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after buying an additional 565,333 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,375,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,727,000 after buying an additional 552,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,473,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,171,000 after buying an additional 488,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.