ValuEngine Upgrades Hershey (HSY) to Hold

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.35.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.44. 1,118,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,404. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Hershey has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $115.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hershey news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,181,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $497,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,723.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

