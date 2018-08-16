ValuEngine Upgrades Hershey (HSY) to Hold

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.35.
Shares of Hershey stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.44. 1,118,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,404. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Hershey has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $115.82.
In other Hershey news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,181,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $497,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,723.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.