ValuEngine Upgrades Gannett (GCI) to “Hold”

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GCI. Noble Financial set a $17.00 price target on Gannett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Gannett from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gannett from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE:GCI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. 563,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.95. Gannett has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $730.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.17 million. Gannett had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Gannett will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gannett announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gannett news, insider Andrew T. Yost sold 5,175 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $53,768.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,083.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gannett during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Gannett during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Gannett during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the second quarter worth about $160,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

