ValuEngine Lowers Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

CMCO stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $224.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 3,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $137,807.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,269.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 139.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

