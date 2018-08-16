ValuEngine Lowers Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) to Strong Sell

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of AAWW traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.45. 574,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,523. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $666.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signition LP lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.1% in the first quarter. Signition LP now owns 12,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $13,880,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 124.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 58,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32,635 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.7% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

