Uxin (UXIN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Uxin earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.853671132922 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of UXIN opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Uxin has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

UXIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Uxin in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Uxin in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

