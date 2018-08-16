Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

News articles about Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Utah Medical Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 47.7516813733781 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Utah Medical Products stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.60. 7,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,259. Utah Medical Products has a 1 year low of $69.80 and a 1 year high of $117.65. The company has a market capitalization of $340.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Ernst G. Hoyer sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $681,396.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $235,386.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,050 shares of company stock worth $2,943,326 in the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

