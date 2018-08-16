USG Co. (USG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in USG Co. (NYSE:USG) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,476 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in USG were worth $14,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USG. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USG by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of USG in the 1st quarter valued at $12,126,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of USG in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of USG in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of USG in the 1st quarter valued at $10,787,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USG opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. USG Co. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

USG (NYSE:USG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.21 million. USG had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that USG Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

USG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of USG to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of USG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of USG from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of USG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of USG in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

In other USG news, insider Brian J. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $620,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,548.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon sold 53,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,348.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,033 shares of company stock worth $13,238,931 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

