USD Partners (USDP) Given a $14.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) received a $14.00 target price from investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s previous close.

USDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded USD Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USD Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USDP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.41. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $268.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in USD Partners by 227.0% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 216,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 150,499 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in USD Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 96,933 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.