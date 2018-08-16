Usca Ria LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 0.9% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 67.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $149,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.72.

ETN traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $80.30. 9,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,867. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $69.82 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,666.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard M. Eubanks sold 7,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $575,506.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,422.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,088 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

