Usca Ria LLC Raises Position in BP plc (BP)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BP by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BP by 2,782.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.98. 104,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,306,193. BP plc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. BP had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $75.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Santander downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.91 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

