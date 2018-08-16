US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Receives $65.80 Average PT from Brokerages

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on US Ecology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of US Ecology in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get US Ecology alerts:

In other news, COO Simon G. Bell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey R. Feeler sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $299,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,354.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in US Ecology by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

ECOL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,278. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.65. US Ecology has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $73.10.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.73 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. analysts predict that US Ecology will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. US Ecology’s payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.