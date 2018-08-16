Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UVSP. ValuEngine cut shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $807.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $54.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 million. equities analysts forecast that Univest Co. of Pennsylvania will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 109,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,656,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,559,000 after buying an additional 137,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,117,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after buying an additional 60,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 829,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

