Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,476 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Universal Electronics worth $78,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth about $295,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other news, insider Menno Koopmans sold 1,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,479.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Universal Electronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $582.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $162.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

