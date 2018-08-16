Unitil Co. (UTL) Stake Lessened by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,580 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTL. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 1,016.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Unitil by 52.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the first quarter worth $200,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTL opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $737.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.04. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.07.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.40 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.83%. analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 70.87%.

UTL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Unitil from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

