UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $264.30

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $264.30 and last traded at $263.71, with a volume of 41333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $3,732,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,572,341.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total value of $45,262.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,829 shares of company stock worth $15,190,129 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

