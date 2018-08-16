United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the first quarter worth $113,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter worth $114,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter worth $126,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

United Technologies stock opened at $131.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $1,246,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,475.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $1,944,809.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,606.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,162. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

