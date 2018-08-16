United Technologies Co. (UTX) Holdings Raised by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,963,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,721,000 after buying an additional 1,784,355 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,312,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $165,087,000 after buying an additional 962,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $113,560,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $94,267,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 10,794.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,463,000 after buying an additional 701,646 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies stock opened at $131.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

UTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

In other United Technologies news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $803,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $111,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,162 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

