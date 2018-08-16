United Internet (UTDI) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Independent Research

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €60.00 ($68.18) target price by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UTDI. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($69.32) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.04 ($68.22).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €42.98 ($48.84) on Tuesday. United Internet has a 52 week low of €37.80 ($42.95) and a 52 week high of €59.80 ($67.95).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

