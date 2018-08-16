United Internet (UTDI) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Independent Research

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €60.00 ($68.18) target price by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UTDI. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($69.32) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.04 ($68.22).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €42.98 ($48.84) on Tuesday. United Internet has a 52 week low of €37.80 ($42.95) and a 52 week high of €59.80 ($67.95).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

