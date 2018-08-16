United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Shares Bought by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,687 shares during the period. United Community Banks makes up approximately 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter worth about $3,993,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 972.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,090 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.83.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $130.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UCBI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Hovde Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

