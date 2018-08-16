United Asset Strategies Inc. Takes Position in WP Carey Inc (WPC)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 35,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in WP Carey by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in WP Carey by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in WP Carey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WP Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

In other WP Carey news, insider Arjun Mahalingam sold 614 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $40,867.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $65.38 on Thursday. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.69.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.50). WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 38.18%. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $10 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 886 properties covering approximately 85 million square feet. For over four decades the Company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

