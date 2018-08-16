Unisys (UIS) Earns News Impact Score of 0.10

Media coverage about Unisys (NYSE:UIS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unisys earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 47.97881274827 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

UIS stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Unisys has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Unisys had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $667.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. equities research analysts forecast that Unisys will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UIS shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Unisys to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

