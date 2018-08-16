UniCredit (UCG) PT Set at €19.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.30 ($27.61) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BNP Paribas set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €20.50 ($23.30) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.58 ($22.24).

UCG opened at €17.22 ($19.57) on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

