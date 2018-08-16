UGI (UGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.29

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.29 and last traded at $55.24, with a volume of 16800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.73.

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). UGI had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $1,215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,470,510.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $151,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,608.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,640. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. MHI Funds LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 9,160.5% in the 2nd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About UGI (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

