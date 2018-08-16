UBS Group Reiterates “$16.00” Price Target for Mattel (MAT)

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) received a $16.00 price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, www.tipranks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

MAT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. 231,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,708. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.07. Mattel has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $840.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.48 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 56.60% and a negative net margin of 30.43%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 7.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 15.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 12.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period.

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

