UBS Group AG Sells 1,362 Shares of Neenah Inc (NP)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Neenah were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Neenah by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Neenah by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,566,000 after purchasing an additional 62,964 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NP. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neenah in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

In related news, Director Sean T. Erwin sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $109,235.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,144.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew L. Duncan sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $44,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,976 shares of company stock valued at $255,755 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NP stock opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. Neenah Inc has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. Neenah had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. equities analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Neenah’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

