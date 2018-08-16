UBS Group AG Has $119,000 Position in Archrock Inc (AROC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,567 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100,744 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Archrock were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Archrock by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 73,389 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Archrock by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 89,096 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Archrock by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 129,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 2.92. Archrock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.19%. analysts forecast that Archrock Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -265.00%.

In related news, insider Robert Edward Rice sold 67,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $790,381.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,776.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ingersoll sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $150,959.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,572.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Archrock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. B. Riley raised Archrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. FBR & Co raised their target price on Archrock from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

