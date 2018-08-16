Twitter Inc (TWTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,172,651 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the July 13th total of 47,088,911 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,791,307 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 3,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $129,328.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 24,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $824,801.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,930,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,611,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,791,954 shares of company stock worth $121,932,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,784,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $383,618,000 after buying an additional 789,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,559,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $132,262,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,676,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,659,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,918,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $127,464,000 after buying an additional 133,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,757,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $120,435,000 after buying an additional 60,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $710.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.35 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Nomura raised Twitter from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.75 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $27.00 target price on Twitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Twitter from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

