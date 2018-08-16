Twin Tree Management LP Has $5.09 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,003 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $141,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 955.5% in the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 138.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.65. 8,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,607. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

