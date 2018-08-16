Twin Tree Management LP Grows Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 823.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 78,645 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,397. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $17,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $1,831,839.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,786 shares of company stock valued at $37,616,339 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

