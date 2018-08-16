Twin Tree Management LP Boosts Position in PTC Inc (PTC)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 523.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,789 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth about $1,111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PTC by 19.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in PTC by 135.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PTC by 10.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth about $213,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $91.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,401. PTC Inc has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $100.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. PTC had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

In other news, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $926,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $456,279.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,989.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,368. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

