Tucows Inc. (TCX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,364,482 shares, a drop of 2.5% from the July 13th total of 2,426,076 shares. Approximately 29.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,778 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.4 days.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $622,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,181.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jody Stocks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $33,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,200. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tucows by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Tucows by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Tucows during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tucows during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.25 million, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.67. Tucows has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $71.75.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tucows from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

