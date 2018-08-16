TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.23

Media coverage about TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 47.8256836881993 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

TNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

NYSE:TNP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 104,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,124. The firm has a market cap of $286.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $4.86.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $98.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. equities analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

