Trv Gp II LLC Has $55.79 Million Stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

Trv Gp II LLC lowered its position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,574,878 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Medicines accounts for approximately 31.6% of Trv Gp II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trv Gp II LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $55,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,258,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,808,000 after buying an additional 176,652 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 220,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 157,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,559,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $1,411,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.45. 1,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,563. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 326.99% and a negative return on equity of 32.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 602.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

