Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $8.88 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 230.7% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 157.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD opened at $192.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $263.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

In related news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $4,319,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.