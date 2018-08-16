Trust Co. of Virginia VA Decreases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,428. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 130.30%.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,662,969.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.