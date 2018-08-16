Truegame (TGAME) Price Hits $0.0109 on Top Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Truegame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Exrates and IDEX. During the last week, Truegame has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $712,884.00 and $66,296.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00259524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00154560 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000175 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00029828 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,110,290 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

