Tronox (TROX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tronox from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE:TROX opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 7.78. Tronox has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 3.12.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.10 million. equities research analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

