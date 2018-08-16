Trollcoin (TROLL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 29.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $153,547.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 51.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003244 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00250000 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000501 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002128 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00062983 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Trollcoin

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 578,431,521 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.