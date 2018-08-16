Triumph Group (TGI) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have an underperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Triumph Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.45.

NYSE TGI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $34.58.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a positive return on equity of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Triumph Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Triumph Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 480,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 128,990 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 265,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 48,405 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 366,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $217,000.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

