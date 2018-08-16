Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,777 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $101.20 and a 12-month high of $135.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $2,164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,997,450.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.