Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 73,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in DexCom by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 50,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in DexCom by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.86. 5,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.62 and a beta of 0.05. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $129.09.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.81 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $221,966.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,120,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Moy sold 59,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $5,474,168.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,511 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,061 shares of company stock worth $17,393,572 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $70.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.19.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.